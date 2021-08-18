The Wood River Baseball and Softball Association (WRBSA) will host an open Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. at the Hailey Rodeo Grounds. WRBSA families and those interested are welcome to attend. WRBSA is a nonprofit organization that offers baseball and softball programs to boys and girls ages 9-18. For more information, go to woodriverbaseball.com or call 208-309-4235.

