The Davis U.S. Cross Country Team has welcomed two new staff members for the 2021-22 season: Greta Anderson as development team coach and Bjørn Heimdal on the World Cup service staff, replacing fellow Norweigen Per-Erik Bjørnstad. Heimdal has been running ski/wax service for the Norwegian regional Team Elon Nord-Norge since 2017 and has experience as both a coach and competitor.

