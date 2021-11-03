Wood River XC runner places 35th in state-Wood River junior Lizzie Lipman was the lone cross-country runner who competed for the Wolverines at the IHSAA 4A State Cross-Country Championships at Eagle Island in Eagle last weekend. Lipman finished with a personal best of 20:58.26, which gave her 35th place out of 111 female runners. The overall winner of the 4A girls championship was sophomore Nelah Roberts from Skyline, who finished with a time of 17:53.3.

