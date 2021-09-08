The Wood River cross-country team (247 team points) competed in The Dam Run at Minico High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, with junior Emmett Stouffer being the top WRHS boys runner in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 19 minutes, 30.97 seconds. Junior Grant Green (20:14.08), sophomore Dylan Gill (20:26.06), freshman Stokely Gardner (21:57.80), freshman Trace Alley (22:21.84), freshman Winston Gallegos (25:53.16), freshman Ethan Brown (28:37.72), freshman Winston Lipman and freshman James Sandefur (32:15.76) all competed for WRHS in the race. Up next for WRHS is the Sun Valley Community School-Wood River Invite at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.

