For fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade girls interested in playing basketball, the Wood River Select Girls Basketball team will hold a clinic/tryout for its upcoming season. The clinic/tryout will be Oct. 25-27 from 5:45-7 p.m. at the Hailey Elementary gymnasium. This is for girls in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Prices are $25 for all three days or $10 per day. The fall/winter season runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 9. Practices are Mondays and Thursdays from 5:45-7 p.m. If interested, please contact Kevin Stilling at potatofootball@gmail.com or 208-720-8955.

