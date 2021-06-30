Incoming senior Hunter Thompson was on fire Thursday at Founders Baseball Field leading the American Legion Wranglers in a two-game sweep of the Twin Falls Cowboys. Thompson threw a no-hitter in Game 1, which resulted in a 10-0 win. He needed only five innings to work his magic, throwing 10 strikeouts with only three walks on 86 pitches. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate with one run scored. In Game 2, the Wranglers won 10-2.

