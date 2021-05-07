Leading 10-8 in the sixth inning, the WRHS varsity baseball team was venturing toward a first-round win against the Minico Spartans for Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference tournament. However, Minico put up 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth to spoil the Wolverines’ quest of an upset, 20-10. The No. 6-seeded Wolverines (11-13-1) battled the No. 4-seeded Jerome Tigers (9-12) in the consolation round on Thursday, May 6, which was played after press time. For an update of the Wood River/Jerome game, check out mtexpress.com/sports.
