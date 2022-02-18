The Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Association is holding its annual race Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20, in Bellevue. Admission is $10 per person with kids 12-and-under free. A portion of the fee goes to the WRHS Rodeo Team. KB’s and Krafty's will provide food and The Crisis Hotline will sell coffee and hot chocolate. There will also be a raffle that will benefit the Sawtooth Snowmobile Club. Tickets to the raffle are at Guffy’s Gun and Pawn in Hailey. If you're interested in competing, please sign up at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill in Bellevue from 6-9 p.m. For more information, please visit www.woodriveresja.com.
Wood River Extreme Ski Joring comes to Bellevue this weekend
- By Express Staff
-
-
- 0
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 more Blaine County COVID deaths reported
- Hailey splits with Ketchum and Sun Valley, keeps indoor mask mandate in place
- Officials chide Ketchum for ending mask rule
- School board seeks 'off-ramp' to mask mandate
- Ketchum businesses divided on end of mask mandate
- Sun Valley terminates city mask mandate
- Hailey, splitting with Ketchum and Sun Valley, keeps indoor mask mandate in place
- Hailey to re-examine mask policy today
- St Luke's nurse retires after 35 years of service
- Judge dismisses case against Soldier Field airport
Images
Commented
- State: COVID-19 in Idaho headed in ‘wrong direction’ (48)
- Hailey splits with Ketchum and Sun Valley, keeps indoor mask mandate in place (41)
- Officials chide Ketchum for ending mask rule (35)
- Ketchum agency eyes affordable housing at downtown site (34)
- Report: COVID-19 spreading at ‘alarming’ rate in region (28)
- Hailey to re-examine mask policy today (24)
- Ketchum businesses divided on end of mask mandate (22)
- Ketchum ends COVID emergency, lifts mask mandate (20)
- Ketchum lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 health directives (18)
- Ketchum to enact regulations on short-term rentals (17)
- Ketchum aims to build resort-cities coalition (16)
- School board seeks 'off-ramp' to mask mandate (15)
- December tourism hits pre-pandemic levels, report states (13)
- Idaho sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases (13)
- Democrats must replace mush with messaging (13)
- Local irrigators, cities ink major water conservation deal (13)
- Health District: All counties in region at ‘critical’ COVID risk (11)
- What Idaho stands for (10)
- Hailey approves 104-unit Woodside apartment complex (10)
- We must help our beloved billionaires! (10)
- Ketchum's core is the wrong place for affordable housing (8)
- A word to anti-maskers who shut down a library: What is wrong with you? (7)
- Ketchum’s city council has it all wrong (7)
- Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett won't seek re-election (6)
- State targets $1M for lethal wolf management (6)
- To ensure housing stays affordable, keep government out (6)
- In Hailey, Quigley Farm neighborhood takes root (6)
- State activates crisis health-care standards in region (6)
- A Black woman justice is the right choice (5)
- Vaccines work, mandates don't (5)
- Valley leaders to discuss solutions to housing crisis (5)
- Hailey, splitting with Ketchum and Sun Valley, keeps indoor mask mandate in place (5)
- Keep an eye on the KURA (5)
- School District records decrease in active COVID cases (5)
- Ambulance District assesses financial needs for 2022 (5)
- In Camas, Soldier Field Airport still in limbo (5)
- Sun Valley extends city mask mandate to March 3 (5)
- Sun Valley terminates city mask mandate (4)
- GOP tax policies leave working families behind (4)
- Nothing to crow about (4)
- Despite pushback, F&G approves expanded trapping for otters, beavers (4)
- Major Woodside infill project to head to council today (4)
- Inaugural 'Dream Scholars' set sights on college (3)
- Pillow man should pay up (3)
- Ketchum leaders OK funding for resort-cities lobbyist (3)
- Upcoming winter forums to address ‘smart growth’ in Wood River Valley (3)
- Erin Zell and Don Shepler are moving on from Galena Lodge (3)
- Bellevue seeks funding to expand Howard Preserve (3)
- Nearly 500 Idaho wolves reported killed in 2021 (3)
- Ketchum eyes May date for vote on LOT changes (3)
- SUN looks to scale up competition, ‘professionalism’ with new operating guidelines (3)
- Blaine County expresses gratitude for school district staff with 'notes of appreciation' (2)
- BCSD shows promising COVID-19 trend (2)
- Sun Valley increases service to Denver, Los Angeles in March (2)
- Pandemic thaws housing permafrost (2)
- Blaine County looks to use ARPA funds to implement post-pandemic recovery (2)
- Get the yew out (2)
- 5 elk die from yew poisoning (2)
- F&G confirms more wildlife deaths due to yew poisoning (2)
- Gov. Little signs $600 million income tax cut into law (2)
- Stennett: Timing is right for transition, ‘next chapter’ awaits (2)
- Report: Blaine had 3rd-lowest property crime rate in 2020 (2)
- The Chamber to host 'Fire & Ice' (2)
- Galileo moment? (1)
- USFS cannot log its way out of the climate crisis (1)
- Bellevue leaders focused on hotels and short-term rentals for local option tax (1)
- River Street apartment project gets mixed reviews from P&Z, residents (1)
- Hailey snowboarder Chase Josey is on his way to Beijing (1)
- Ketchum turning downtown design goals into guidelines (1)
- When will Black history become part of American history? (1)
- Bellevue streets 'in dire need of replacement,' report says (1)
- Ketchum cyclists complete 200k 'Fat Pursuit' (1)
- Yotes move up, helped by WRHS hoops star (1)
- County, city leaders aim to cooperate on community housing (1)
- Nampa man arrested after attempted gun store robbery, high-speed car chase (1)
- Winners and losers should be chosen by voters (1)
- Collaborative approach is necessary (1)
- Ketchum URA allocates funds to demolish old City Hall (1)
- Moonstruck (1)
- Kevin Bolger heading to 2022 Beijing Olympics (1)
- A friendly response (1)
- Baldy Challenge to benefit Senior Connection in memory of Chris Hilleary (1)
- Rep. Simpson prioritizes fish over farmers (1)
- Sun Valley Suns look to spoil Gutter Snipes return to Hailey (1)
- Hailey P&Z to consider new density bonus for developers (1)
- Simpson's salmon plan weighs many interests (1)
- Faking it won’t work (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In