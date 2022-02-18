19-02-20 Skijorer 3 Roland

Rider Josh Abbott (left) aboard Elvis gives skier Cam Fraser a fun ride during the Wood River Extreme Ski Joring competition Feb. 16 south of Bellevue.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Association is holding its annual race Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20, in Bellevue. Admission is $10 per person with kids 12-and-under free. A portion of the fee goes to the WRHS Rodeo Team. KB’s and Krafty's will provide food and The Crisis Hotline will sell coffee and hot chocolate. There will also be a raffle that will benefit the Sawtooth Snowmobile Club. Tickets to the raffle are at Guffy’s Gun and Pawn in Hailey. If you're interested in competing, please sign up at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill in Bellevue from 6-9 p.m. For more information, please visit www.woodriveresja.com.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments