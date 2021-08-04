Of the 1,887 athletes, first time participant Travis Wood of Boise broke the record at the 35th annual Spudman Triathlon last weekend in Burley with a time of 1 hour, 43 minutes, 29 seconds. The Boise course was a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike ride and a 10k run. Back-to-back champion Sky Moench won on the women’s side with 1:54:48. The event brought contestants from 24 different states.

