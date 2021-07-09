For the first time in 28 years, the Wendell Trojans had a wrestler commit to a college to compete. Remington Winmill, a recent Wendell High School graduate, has signed with Colorado State University-Pueblo. The Division II school competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Winmill finished his senior season with a 33-0 record and a state championship in the 195-pound weight class, but he’ll wrestle in the 184-pound weight class for the Thunderwolves. Winmill also took home a pair of state runner-up finishes during the course of his career.

