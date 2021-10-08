The local volleyball prep season is nearly over with the Wood River High School varsity girls beating Jerome, 3-0, with scores of 25-11, 25-14, 25-13. WRHS (22-5) plays a home match tonight against Rocky Mountain. Sun Valley Community School’s varsity volleyball program also logged a victory over Camas, 3-0, with scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-11. SVCS (7-0) will have its Senior Night against Carey on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Woes continue for the Carey volleyball team as the Panthers lost 3-0 with scores of 25-21, 25-19, 30-28.

