Wood River High School will host a volleyball skills camp from Aug. 4-5 for grades six through eight from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $40. Two weeks later, Wood River Middle School will hold volleyball tryouts for seventh and eighth graders from Aug. 16-17 at the WRMS gymnasium. Tryouts for eighth grade will be from 9-11 a.m. Seventh graders will tryout from 12-2 p.m. on both days. Kids who are interested should fill out paperwork at blaineschools.org. For more information, please contact the WRMS volleyball coach Danielle Wilson at mattndani53@hotmail.com.
