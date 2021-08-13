Lewis-Clark track and field athlete Clayton VanDyke was honored with yet another academic award. First, VanDyke was named Cascade Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and then on Monday he was voted as a CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-American recipient on Monday. VanDyke finished the year with a 4.0 GPA as a Graphics Communications major. The Vernal, Utah, native was the National Runner-Up in two events and earned All-American status in three events this season.

