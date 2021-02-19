The Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team took sixth in the 2021 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships team event with Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, AJ Hurt, River Radamus and Luke Winters making up the American team in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Norway pulled away with the victory over Sweden after Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen nearly collided with Norway’s Sebastian Foss Solevaag. Germany won bronze in the small final, beating out defending team event World Champion Switzerland.
