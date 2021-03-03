Sadie Maubet Bjornsen and Rosie Brennan sprinted for fifth place in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships freestyle team sprint in Oberstdorf, Germany. Sweden took the gold medal in the women’s team sprint, with Switzerland second and Slovenia third. Simi Hamilton and Gus Schumacher made up the men’s team and were skiing fast in the sprint semifinals, but missed an exchange and did not qualify for the finals.

Load comments