Sadie Maubet Bjornsen and Rosie Brennan sprinted for fifth place in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships freestyle team sprint in Oberstdorf, Germany. Sweden took the gold medal in the women’s team sprint, with Switzerland second and Slovenia third. Simi Hamilton and Gus Schumacher made up the men’s team and were skiing fast in the sprint semifinals, but missed an exchange and did not qualify for the finals.
Online Poll
What should be the minimum wage in Idaho?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Remembering a ‘go-to guy’
- Warm Springs Ranch plan clears first hurdle
- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to open in late May
- All Hail Crazy Karl!
- Sun Valley puts 2021-22 ski passes on sale
- ‘Charismatic and controversial’ predators: Biologist talks coexistence with mountain lions
- The Roundup: Friday, Feb. 26
- Bowe Bergdahl sues over ‘scandalous meddling’ during court martial
- The Roundup: Tuesday, March 2
- The Roundup: Monday, March 1
Images
Commented
- Ketchum P&Z puts brakes on Fourth and Main project (45)
- Let’s provide a warm Ketchum welcome to affordable housing (31)
- Hailey resolution leaves immigration enforcement to feds (22)
- Trapping is a safe and effective wildlife management tool (20)
- Hailey mayor to present immigration resolution (19)
- Ketchum voids permits for Harriman Hotel project (16)
- At a crossroads of conscience (15)
- Ketchum leaders put stamp on Tribute Hotel decision (14)
- Blaine County tops state in per-capita COVID cases (10)
- Bluebird housing developer clarifies vision (10)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In