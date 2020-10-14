For those out there interested in officiating hockey this upcoming winter, USA Hockey will teach people how to become certified during this COVID-19 season.
All seminars will be in Zoom format, so there is no need to travel. People can attend any appropriate level seminar in the Rocky Mountain District, so it does not need to be in Idaho.
Those interested must register and pay prior to signing up for the seminar. Further requirements include an open book test and online modules for your level. First-year participants will start at level 1.
Participants 18-years-old or over must complete both a safe-sport and a background check. Tests will be closed book for levels 2, 3 or 4.
For more information, please call or text Bobby Noyes 208-720-1257.
