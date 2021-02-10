Jessie Diggins and Sadie Maubet Bjornson, along with Simi Hamilton and Kevin Bolger, teamed up to represent the Davis U.S. Cross-Country Team in Sunday’s FIS Cross-Country World Cup team sprint in Ulricehamn, Sweden, finishing fourth and sixth respectively. Slovenia took the win, with Sweden in second and Switzerland in third. The top four teams were separated by only 0.31 seconds at the line with Switzerland taking third in a photo finish.
