The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team announced the creation of a pilot development program for the U.S. Freestyle Mogul Ski Team. The addition of a Development Team (D-Team) signifies an evolutionary change in how U.S. Ski and Snowboard, together with its regional and club network, fosters talent. The creation of the D-Team seeks to reinforce U.S. Ski and Snowboard as a presence in mogul skiing with a pathway to success for Olympic hopefuls in 2026 and beyond.

