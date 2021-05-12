The U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced its U.S. Freestyle Ski Team nominations for the 2021-22 Olympic season. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on published selection criteria in the prior season. Twenty-seven aerials and moguls athletes have been nominated to the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team. An experienced group of World Cup, World Championship and Olympic athletes highlight the team, which includes three-time Olympian and three-time World Championships medalist Ashley Caldwell and World Cup winner Winter Vinecki.

Load comments