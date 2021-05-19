U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced its U.S. Freeski Team halfpipe, slopestyle, big air and skicross nominations for the 2021-22 season. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on published selection criteria in the prior season. A total of 27 pro-level and 15 rookie freeskiers have been nominated to the 2021-22 U.S. Freeski Team. The star-studded cast includes Aaron Blunck, Colby Stevenson, Alex Hall, David Wise, Alex Ferreira and Nick Goepper. Olympic medalists Brita Sigourney, Devin Logan and Maggie Voisin return to set the tone for the women.
