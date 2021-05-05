The U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced the U.S. Alpine Ski Team nominations for the 2021-22 competition season. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on published selection criteria in the prior season. Two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin and Bormio, Italy, super-G victor Ryan Cochran-Siegle are among 44 athletes nominated to represent the U.S. Ski Team for the 2021-22 season. The Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team had 18 podiums and four victories across five athletes.
