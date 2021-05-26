Following spring planning meetings, the U.S. Alpine Ski Team has announced key staffing changes for the 2021-22 season, which has already kicked off with initial prep period camps at official training sites at Squaw Valley and Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Calif. The Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team posted their best collective result in years, grabbing 18 podiums and four victories across five athletes—led by two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin with three victories, and Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle with two podiums and his career-first World Cup victory.

Load comments