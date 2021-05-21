The Twin Falls Bruins won the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Golf Championship, which was at The Links Golf Club in Post Falls. The Twin Falls girls team lost to Bishop Kelly in a playoff. Wood River High School golfer Parker Edwards finished in sixth place. WRHS’ Tate Pearce took 38th. On the girls side, Madi Thelan finished in 31st place.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Hailey mayor rescinds mask mandate
- Sun Valley rescinds COVID mask order
- F&G reports major uptick in north-valley mountain lion activity
- Ketchum rescinds health order
- Building boom persists in Ketchum, Sun Valley
- Valley cities end COVID restrictions
- Ketchum moves ahead on Warm Springs Ranch fundraising
- County forms working group to address housing ‘crisis’
- Gretchen Wick Palmer
- Lance ‘Kelly’ Stevenson
Images
Collections
Commented
- Support Bluebird and beyond (23)
- Support Bluebird for a lively, productive community (19)
- Unaffordable affordable housing explodes theory (16)
- Bluebird housing project flies forward (15)
- Fast-tracked ‘wolf disposal’ bill heads to governor’s desk (14)
- Hailey council lifts most COVID restrictions (14)
- Senate passes bill to greatly expand wolf killing (12)
- Sawtooth airstrip offers peace of mind (12)
- Sun Valley takes steps to preserve its ‘ethos’ (11)
- Approve Bluebird Village (11)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In