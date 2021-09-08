The 13U PGA Canyon Springs All-Stars of Twin Falls competed in the National PGA Junior League Championship at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Washington, over Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-5). Canyon Springs, winner of the Rocky Mountain Section, took a collective team score of 220 in Saturday’s stroke play. Thanksgiving Point of Lehi, Utah, took first with 183. Canyon Springs then lost, 5-7, to Bend South of Bend, Oregon, on Sunday’s match play. The other team that competed in the 13U division was West Spokane All-Stars.

Load comments