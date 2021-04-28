Three Lewis-Clark Warrior track and field multi-athletes—Madison Carson, Christian Bothwell and Caleb Moore—closed out the 2021 Cascade Conference Combined Events Championships on Friday. Carson finished ninth in the heptathlon with a personal-best of 3,988 points. Bothwell finished eighth with 5,830 points and Moore finished 12th in the event, ending with 4,985. LC Warrior track and field will compete at the Bucs Scoring Invitational hosted by Whitworth University on Friday, April 30.

Load comments