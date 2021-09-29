The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team announced three U.S. Olympic freeski and snowboard qualifying events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. U.S. freeskiers and snowboarders will compete in halfpipe and slopestyle at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix events at Colorado’s Copper Mountain and California’s Mammoth Mountain. Big air will be at the Visa Big Air at Steamboat Ski Resort in Colorado. The Visa Big Air and Toyota U.S. Grand Prix events are sanctioned International Ski Federation (FIS) as World Cup events.

