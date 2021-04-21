Lewis Clark State Track and Field wrapped up another successful meet Saturday at the Sam Adams Classic, hosted by Whitworth University. The Warriors had two runners qualify for outdoor nationals in three events, with Cole Olsen hitting the automatic mark in the 5,000-meters and Clayton VanDyke running a B-time in the 1,500-meters and 800-meters. Karlie Smith ran her way to a huge personal record time in the 400. She finished third (58.80) to break 60 seconds for the first time in her career, and placed just ahead of teammate Geraldin Correa in fourth (59.04).
Three national qualifiers among big performances at Sam Adams Classic
