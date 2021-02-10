The U.S. Aerials Freestyle Ski Team wrapped up the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International at Deer Valley in style, earning three podium finishes in the first domestic Olympic tryout event for any U.S. Ski Team athlete on Saturday. Winter Vinecki and Justin Schoenefeld led the way for the men’s and women’s teams, finishing in second behind Australia’s Danielle Scott and Switzerland’s Noe Roth, respectively. This is the third time Vinecki has found the podium this season after never getting into the top three in previous super finals.
