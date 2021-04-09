Established in 1988, Utah’s only dirt bike hill climb—the X-12—returns for another year. R&R Promotions currently hosts the event from May 14-16. The hills are the biggest in hill climbing, ranging from the “tiny” 745-foot minibike hill to the “giant” 1,700-foot pro hill. Tickets, camping passes, pro entries and nonpro entries are currently open. Go to x12events.com for more information.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum approves Warm Springs Ranch plan
- One injured in Hailey collision
- COVID-19 variants confirmed in Blaine County
- The Roundup: Monday, April 5
- The Roundup: Wednesday, April 7
- The Roundup: Tuesday, April 6
- Ketchum leaders mull easing COVID regulations
- The Roundup: Thursday, April 8
- COVID-19 variants confirmed in Blaine
- Sun Valley extends mask mandate
Images
Commented
- Make buying a gun a hassle (28)
- Downtown businesses oppose Bluebird (25)
- Let’s get Bluebird Village done (15)
- Croy Street Exchange Building burns in early morning blaze (9)
- Custer County to consider private airstrip south of Stanley (8)
- Math backwards (7)
- Elk, deer harvests up in 2020 (6)
- Campground belongs in city limits (6)
- Council takes first look at Warm Springs Ranch plan (6)
- Affordable housing needs more thought (5)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In