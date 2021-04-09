Established in 1988, Utah’s only dirt bike hill climb—the X-12—returns for another year. R&R Promotions currently hosts the event from May 14-16. The hills are the biggest in hill climbing, ranging from the “tiny” 745-foot minibike hill to the “giant” 1,700-foot pro hill. Tickets, camping passes, pro entries and nonpro entries are currently open. Go to x12events.com for more information.

Load comments