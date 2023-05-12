20-05-27 valley club hole@.jpg (copy)

A view of the Valley Club North Course’s No. 6, the nine’s top handicap hole measuring 574 yards from the longest No. 1 tee and 386 yards from the shortest No. 6 tee. In all, the North Course plays to par 36 over 3,543 yards from the No. 1 tees and 2,434 yards from the No. 6 tees.

 Courtesy photo

The Valley Club in Hailey is one of only eight golf courses in the U.S. that will employ the innovative turfRad moisture sensors designed to enable sustainable and efficient use of water.

On May 10, the Swiss start-up TerraRad Tech announced its first shipment of its sensors and The Valley Club is the only one in Idaho to be chosen.

The sensor and software package will allow superintendents to direct watering operations more efficiently.

