Top PGA instructor Bill Harmon will hold a two-day golf clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 9-10 at The Valley Club. Along with Harmon, former PGA pros Mark Wiebe and Tommy Sanderson will also be featured. The fee is $1,500 with a limit of 14 golfers. For more information, call 208-788-1441.
