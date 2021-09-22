Professional golfer Miguel Tabuena of Bellevue, Washington, fired a three-round total of 14-under-par, with rounds of 65-63-68=196, to win the 2021 Idaho Open crown by four shots over Brad Marek and seven shots clear of last year’s champion Jamie Hall. The 2021 Idaho Open was held at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Boise. The low amateur honors went to 17-year-old Landen Gerrish from Boise, whose five-over-par finish, with rounds of 73-69-73=215, earned him the crystal. On the senior side, Boise’s Steve Hartnett from took both the overall senior title with rounds of 70-66-71=207 to finish at three-under-par and an eight-shot win over Brian Swenson of Meridian.
