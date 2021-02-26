Join Swiftsure Ranch for a beautiful afternoon of snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. Snacks will be provided next to the fire pit. Snowshoe your way through the sensory trail then pick a path that suits your fancy to trek around the favorite parts of the ranch. The shorter path is about 1.5-kilometers. It is ideal for families with small children. Enjoy the ranch anytime between noon and 3 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Swiftsure Ranch announces community snowshoeing and cross-country skiing
