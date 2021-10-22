Wood River High School alum Travis Swanson was recently named the NWC Football Defensive Student-Athlete of the Week as a senior defensive end at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. He was tied for the team-high with seven tackles, five solo. He also had three sacks for a loss of 23 yards against Pacific. Swanson’s teammate, senior quarterback Wyatt Smith, was named the NWC Football Offensive Student-Athlete of the Week for the second straight week. Linfield (5-0) beat Pacific, 52-23, on Oct. 16.
Swanson named NWC football defensive student-athlete of the week
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote in the Nov. 2 election?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Bomb cyclone’ headed for Idaho this weekend
- Dredging at Sun Valley Lake begins today
- Blaine County woman dies of COVID-19; local toll rises to 23
- Dylan James Heuring
- Ketchum candidates lay out their visions
- Ketchum needs a new direction, mayoral candidate H. Perry Boyle says
- Sun Valley police chief dies from illness
- Space constraints, inefficiencies prompt WRFR’s $17 million ask
- Ketchum mayoral candidate Spencer Cordovano is 'looking to the future'
- Blaine County records 24th COVID-19 death
Images
Collections
Commented
- In Sun Valley, vaccine requirement stalls (46)
- Idaho Republicans’ real problem (29)
- Ketchum needs a new direction, mayoral candidate H. Perry Boyle says (25)
- Support Your Firefighters in November (22)
- Follow Aspen’s lead on housing (18)
- Biden’s vaccine mandate is not the solution (16)
- Bluebird Village clears another major hurdle (15)
- Sun Valley takes first step to change ‘hillside ordinance’ (15)
- Cobalt mine slated for Salmon-Challis Forest (15)
- Ketchum needs to crack down on short-term rentals (14)
- Blaine County officials demand answers over recent federal wolf killings (12)
- Ketchum mayoral candidate Spencer Cordovano is 'looking to the future' (12)
- In Ketchum, The ‘Scramble’ Is Scrambled (11)
- Space constraints, inefficiencies prompt WRFR’s $17 million ask (11)
- We need vaccine mandates to end COVID-19’s rampage (11)
- Put education on the ballot (9)
- Vote for housing (8)
- Panel begins work on Idaho redistricting process (7)
- Valley residents weigh in on Idaho redistricting plan (6)
- Heal the housing beast or say goodbye to the valley (6)
- Copper Ranch developer pitches 80-unit project in Woodside (6)
- Ketchum leaders to consider Bluebird Village plans (6)
- Help wanted: skilled leaders (6)
- Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw wants to maintain 'momentum' (5)
- St. Luke’s and partners launch housing plan (5)
- ‘Firing’ on all cylinders (5)
- Bellevue P&Z supports electric car capability in new garages (5)
- All 'fired' up (5)
- Fair is fair (5)
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to re-evaluate gray wolf protections (4)
- Hailey leaders extend mask requirement until Nov. 11 (4)
- Crapo and Risch should stop playing this stupid and dangerous game (4)
- Ketchum eyes improvements for YMCA recycling site (4)
- ‘Bomb cyclone’ headed for Idaho this weekend (3)
- Thanks for not making me wear a mask (3)
- WRHS senior named semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship (3)
- Dan Turner cares about our kids (3)
- Ketchum P&Z Likes ‘Lofty’ Design (3)
- Study: Despite overall fitness, Blaine County set back by alcohol use, mental health factors (3)
- Realtors Chase Birdies For Charity (3)
- What else could our taxes be used for? (3)
- Sun Valley Realtors give back through golf (3)
- 'Owl' hands on deck (3)
- Folklife Fair returns to McKercher Park (3)
- Lovingly curated hate mail to a ‘sanctimonious’ leftist (expletive) (2)
- Shooting for the stars (2)
- In Bellevue, Eccles annexation stalled indefinitely (2)
- F&G reports faltering sockeye run in 2021 (2)
- Prescribed burns to begin near Redfish Lake (2)
- Wages in Idaho, Blaine County lag behind nation (2)
- Ketchum candidates lay out their visions (2)
- Express plans forums for Ketchum, Hailey candidates (2)
- Re-elect Neil Bradshaw as mayor of Ketchum (2)
- In ‘Brap Ski,’ a local legend shoots for the stars (2)
- Vaccine mandates are counterproductive (2)
- BLM building new trails in Slaughterhouse Canyon near Bellevue (2)
- Ketchum finalizes contract with Mountain Rides (2)
- F&G seeks tips on suspected elk poaching near Ketchum (1)
- Anti-vaxers should be willing to pay the price (1)
- Re-elect Mayor Neil Bradshaw (1)
- Facebook whistleblower tells us what we already knew (1)
- BCRD builds new parking lots at Prairie Creek and Kendall Gulch (1)
- Land Trust pledges $500K to Warm Springs campaign (1)
- Resort aims to maximize its Dollar (1)
- Dredging at Sun Valley Lake begins today (1)
- Sun Valley Culinary Institute starts new professional program (1)
- Ketchum ceremony honors Idaho architects (1)
- 2019 poaching spree near Pettit Lake nets heavy sentences (1)
- From Carey Panther to Washington Husky, Adolfo Andazola perseveres (1)
- No sense in focus on cents (1)
- Ketchum leaders hit pause on housing-fee hike (1)
- What’s wrong with the Idaho Legislature? (1)
- F&G: Hunters can help biologists monitor chronic-wasting disease (1)
- Doctor: Idaho health-care crisis has local impacts (1)
- Ketchum needs a ‘new attitude’ and vision, says mayoral candidate David Barovetto (1)
- Wood River football to drop down to 3A (1)
- At 2-month mark, Boundary fire nears containment (1)
- For Rent (1)
- NWS: Expect wintry conditions through Tuesday (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In