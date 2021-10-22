Wood River High School alum Travis Swanson was recently named the NWC Football Defensive Student-Athlete of the Week as a senior defensive end at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. He was tied for the team-high with seven tackles, five solo. He also had three sacks for a loss of 23 yards against Pacific. Swanson’s teammate, senior quarterback Wyatt Smith, was named the NWC Football Offensive Student-Athlete of the Week for the second straight week. Linfield (5-0) beat Pacific, 52-23, on Oct. 16.

