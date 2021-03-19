The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Tour de Sun Valley, an FIS race with competitors from the Western Region, will take place March 19-21. The three-day event will be held at Lake Creek Nordic Trails in Ketchum. Open fields include Seniors, U18/U20’s and U16 competitions. The SVSEF will have both their Comp Team and Gold Team racers competing. Spectators are not allowed entry to the events due to COVID-19 precautions. Volunteers are still needed. Visit svsef.org for details.

Load comments