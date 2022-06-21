U.S. Ski and Snowboard named the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Adaptive Club of the Year for 2022 for "its commitment to excellence at all levels of the sport, notably their integration of para-athletes into their teams." The honor comes on the back of a strong showing at the Beijing Paralympics, which featured stellar Nordic performances from skier Jake Adicoff and guide Sam Wood, as well as alpine racer Jesse Keefe. Gold Team Coach Chris Mallory also made the trip to China as a coach and wax tech for Team USA. SVSEF has won overall Club of the Year twice (1999, 2013), but this is its first time winning Adaptive Club of the Year.
