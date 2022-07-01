With help from DaKine and 10 Barrel Brewing, the Super Duper D mountain bike race is coming back to Bald Mountain on July 16, promising 10 miles of downhill—and a street party outside Apples Bar and Grill for finishers.
Starting from the Mayday lift, participants ride the backside of Baldy to Warm Springs, where a cold beer and prizes await. Registration costs $40 and includes a t-shirt and a beer.
Discounted lift tickets to the top of the mountain are available on the race day for $45. (Or, you can bike to the top for free.) To sign up, go to superduperd.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15323. ￼
