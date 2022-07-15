Hockey star Hilary Knight will add another laurel to her record-breaking career this fall. The Sun Valley resident will be enshrined into the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame alongside the rest of the Class of 2022 during the Badger's Sept. 10 football against Washington State. The four-time Olympian, who starred in Madison from 2008-2012, remains the program's all-time leading scorer with 262 career points and 143 goals. The Badgers won two NCAA titles during her tenure, one in 2009 and another in 2011.
Sun Valley's Hilary Knight named to Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame
