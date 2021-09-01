The Sun Valley Youth Hockey organization is partnering with Bauer Hockey to bring the First Shift Program to the Wood River Valley. The program is open to kids age 4 through 11. Kids will get full gear from head to toe, along with six one-hour on-ice coached hockey sessions. Cost of the entire program is $250 per child. Registration is due by Sept. 20. Forms can be obtained from Chris Corwin at ccorwin15@yahoo.com. Registration forms outline the details of the gear fitting, which will occur Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Load comments