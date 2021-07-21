The Sun Valley Figure Skating Club is hosting the 2021 Summer Figure Skating Championships from July 21-25 at the Sun Valley Skating Center at the Sun Valley Resort. There will be free parking available on a first-come, first-served basis at the rink lot. The audience is limited for indoor ice events due to COVID protocols. Outdoor seating is free for showcase events, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25 from 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.

