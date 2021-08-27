The Sun Valley Nordic Center will offer dryland training for cross-country skiers at Dollar Mountain this fall. These classes will be coached by two-time Olympian and 12-time World Masters champion Betsy Youngman, and Overall Loppet winner and three-time Bald Mountain Tour winner EJ Harpham. Workouts will primarily include ski walking and bounding with poles and plyometric training. The classes are $210 for the six-week training session, which is every Monday from Sept. 13-Oct. 18. Class size is limited. For more information, contact the Sun Valley Nordic Center at 208-622-2250.

Load comments