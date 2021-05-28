The 36-hole Sun Valley/Elkhorn Pro-Am will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at Sun Valley Resort’s Trail Creek 18-hole course, and will conclude on Wednesday, June 2, at Elkhorn Golf Club’s 18-hole course. All slots are currently full, but contact Tate Mills at Elkhorn Golf Club at 208-622-2251 to get on the wait list.

Load comments