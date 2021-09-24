Community School cutthroat.jpg

The Sun Valley Community School varsity volleyball team won in five sets against Richfield at home on Tuesday night. SVCS won, 3-2, with scores of 19-25, 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 15-10. Allie Wilson led the Cutthroats with 16 kills, four aces and one assist. Maeve Bailey had 21 kills and Kiki Pate had three kills, three aces and two assists. Hanna Bailey added four kills and Etienne Blumberg had 41 assists and four digs. SVCS (4-0, 2-0 Sawtooth Conference) will be at home against Castleford on Monday at The Fish Tank at Sun Valley Community School.

