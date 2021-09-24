21-09-01 community School Soccer Girls 4 Roland.jpg (copy)

The boys and girls Cutthroat soccer teams rattled off a pair of wins each this week. For the SVCS boys (10-1, 9-0 High Desert Conference), they beat Filer, 2-0, on Tuesday. and Bliss, 1-0, on Monday. For the SVCS girls (8-3, 7-1 HDC), they beat Filer, 5-0, on Tuesday and took down Bliss, 3-1, on Monday.

