U.S. Ski Team alumna and three-time Olympian Resi Stiegler closed out her career with Friday’s slalom victory at the U.S. Alpine Championships at Aspen Highlands, Colo. The win was the cherry on top of a storied 19-year career. Team X Alpine and University of Utah’s Madi Hoffman was second, .30 seconds back, and Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team and University of Denver athlete Katie Hensien rounded out the podium in third.
