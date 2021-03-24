The U.S. Freeski Team dominated in the slopestyle finals on Saturday with Colby Stevenson taking the victory and Mac Forehand claiming second at the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. The Grand Prix 25th Anniversary served as the first Olympic tryout event for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Stevenson led the men throughout the day putting down his first and third runs. Forehand showed his perseverance while competing at the Grand Prix, continuing his momentum from a fourth-place finish at the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships last week.
