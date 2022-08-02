Officials are needed for the upcoming high school soccer season. Games are played Monday through Thursday with starting times as early as 4:30 p.m. Saturday games begin at 11 a.m. Referees must register with the Idaho High School Activities Association. Visit https://idhsaa.org/new-officials for information. Pay is from $40 to $90 per game, and the crew will usually officiate two games. For information, contact John Jacobson at 208-731-3178 or at jljacobson1@gmail.com.
