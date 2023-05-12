Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation athlete Sammi Smith, 17 (Development Team) and SVSEF alums John Steel Hagenbuch, 21 (Men’s B Team) and Sydney Palmer-Leger, 21 (Women’s B Team) were among 23 athletes nominated May 10 by U.S. Ski and Snowboard for the 2023-24 U.S. Cross Country Ski Team.
Rapidly-rising Smith raced her first World Cup race earlier this season and Palmer-Leger rose from the Development Team to the B Team.
