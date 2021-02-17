Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) invites the community to Nordic ski and snowshoe for free on all BCRD winter trails on Saturday, Feb. 20. A map of all BCRD’s winter trails can be found at wintertrailink.bcrd.org. With an increase in skiers and snowshoers enjoying the trails this season, BCRD asks that all users pick up their dog’s waste and dispose of it properly. Walking is not allowed on any Nordic ski or snowshoe trail, with the exception of the Wood River Trail.
