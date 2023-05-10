Online sign-ups are being accepted for the 13th annual Redfish Lake Lodge Memorial Day Run set for Saturday, May 27 in the Sawtooth Valley north of Ketchum.
Offered are a half marathon distance along with 10-kilometer and 5k events. Save-money signup deadline is Saturday, May 13. The half marathon costs $70 per person ($80 after May 13), the 10k costs $50 ($60) and the 5k is $40 ($50). It’s free to jump in the lake for the Bluefish Event at high noon May 27.
Visit redfishlake.com for entry details.
